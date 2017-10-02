Kylie Jenner's 10k sign

Kylie Jenner has splashed out $10,000 on a neon sign.

The 20-year-old reality star - who is believed to be expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott - paid around $9,999.99 for a hot pink illuminated artwork reading 'Plastic', which she had installed in her glam room on Friday (09.29.17).

According to TMZ, Kylie bought the 48x13 piece from contemporary artist Beau Dunn - who she has purchased from in the past - around a month ago.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star is flashing the cash at the moment, as she reportedly just splashed out $70,000 on baby clothes, filling at least one closet with designer pieces.

A source said: "This is gonna be the best dressed kid you've ever seen."

It comes after it was claimed Kylie's baby is due in February.

A source said: "They started telling friends a few weeks ago. The family has known for quite some time. She is really excited and so is Travis!"

Whilst another insider added: "It is an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about. Everyone is overjoyed for her. This is the happiest she's ever been."

Kylie - who was previously in a relationship with Tyga - had "always wanted" to be a young mother and is so "happy" that she is expecting a baby.

A source shared: "Kylie is doing well and is happy. Kylie always wanted to be a young mom. She may be young, but she's very maternal and has lots of practice with babies!