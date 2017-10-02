Kylie Jenner's 10k sign

Kylie Jenner has splashed out $10,000 on a neon sign.
The 20-year-old reality star - who is believed to be expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott - paid around $9,999.99 for a hot pink illuminated artwork reading 'Plastic', which she had installed in her glam room on Friday (09.29.17).
According to TMZ, Kylie bought the 48x13 piece from contemporary artist Beau Dunn - who she has purchased from in the past - around a month ago.
The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star is flashing the cash at the moment, as she reportedly just splashed out $70,000 on baby clothes, filling at least one closet with designer pieces.
A source said: "This is gonna be the best dressed kid you've ever seen."
It comes after it was claimed Kylie's baby is due in February.
A source said: "They started telling friends a few weeks ago. The family has known for quite some time. She is really excited and so is Travis!"
Whilst another insider added: "It is an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about. Everyone is overjoyed for her. This is the happiest she's ever been."
Kylie - who was previously in a relationship with Tyga - had "always wanted" to be a young mother and is so "happy" that she is expecting a baby.
A source shared: "Kylie is doing well and is happy. Kylie always wanted to be a young mom. She may be young, but she's very maternal and has lots of practice with babies!
"She's a very hands-on aunt and was basically a step-mom to Tyga's kid. The baby will be very well cared for and so loved. Kylie is excited that her baby will have cousins close to her age too!"
Kylie Jenner has splashed out $10,000 on a neon sign.
The 20-year-old reality star - who is believed to be expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott - paid around $9,999.99 for a hot pink illuminated artwork reading 'Plastic', which she had installed in her glam room on Friday (09.29.17).
According to TMZ, Kylie bought the 48x13 piece from contemporary artist Beau Dunn - who she has purchased from in the past - around a month ago.
The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star is flashing the cash at the moment, as she reportedly just splashed out $70,000 on baby clothes, filling at least one closet with designer pieces.
A source said: "This is gonna be the best dressed kid you've ever seen."
It comes after it was claimed Kylie's baby is due in February.
A source said: "They started telling friends a few weeks ago. The family has known for quite some time. She is really excited and so is Travis!"
Whilst another insider added: "It is an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about. Everyone is overjoyed for her. This is the happiest she's ever been."
Kylie - who was previously in a relationship with Tyga - had "always wanted" to be a young mother and is so "happy" that she is expecting a baby.
A source shared: "Kylie is doing well and is happy. Kylie always wanted to be a young mom. She may be young, but she's very maternal and has lots of practice with babies!
"She's a very hands-on aunt and was basically a step-mom to Tyga's kid. The baby will be very well cared for and so loved. Kylie is excited that her baby will have cousins close to her age too!"
Kylie Jenner has splashed out $10,000 on a neon sign.
The 20-year-old reality star - who is believed to be expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott - paid around $9,999.99 for a hot pink illuminated artwork reading 'Plastic', which she had installed in her glam room on Friday (09.29.17).
According to TMZ, Kylie bought the 48x13 piece from contemporary artist Beau Dunn - who she has purchased from in the past - around a month ago.
The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star is flashing the cash at the moment, as she reportedly just splashed out $70,000 on baby clothes, filling at least one closet with designer pieces.
A source said: "This is gonna be the best dressed kid you've ever seen."
It comes after it was claimed Kylie's baby is due in February.
A source said: "They started telling friends a few weeks ago. The family has known for quite some time. She is really excited and so is Travis!"
Whilst another insider added: "It is an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about. Everyone is overjoyed for her. This is the happiest she's ever been."
Kylie - who was previously in a relationship with Tyga - had "always wanted" to be a young mother and is so "happy" that she is expecting a baby.
A source shared: "Kylie is doing well and is happy. Kylie always wanted to be a young mom. She may be young, but she's very maternal and has lots of practice with babies!
"She's a very hands-on aunt and was basically a step-mom to Tyga's kid. The baby will be very well cared for and so loved. Kylie is excited that her baby will have cousins close to her age too!"