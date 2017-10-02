Demi Lovato's bedroom soundtrack

Demi Lovato could never listen to her own music while "doing it".

The 'Confident' singer insists she'd much prefer to have the likes of The Weeknd playing in the background when she's getting intimate with someone than be able to hear her own voice.

After being told Usher once claimed his own son was conceived to his music, she said: "Oh. Wow. That's creepy. I can't say I listen to my own music while I'm... I'm doing it!

"[What would I listen to?] Probably The Weeknd."

And the 25-year-old singer also thinks Coldplay's Chris Martin has a "sexy" voice.

Referring to the lyrics from her song 'Concentrate', on which she sings about being in bed with someone while listening to the 'Fix You' group, she told the BBC website: "I think his voice is sexy! But also - I didn't write the song."

Demi - who previously dated actor Wilmer Valderrama and singer Joe Jonas - admitted dating in the public eye can be "difficult" but also has its advantages.

She said: "It's easy and it's difficult, too.

"But it's kind of nice because if you find somebody attractive, you can just hit them up or, like, slide into their DMs (direct messages) and be like, 'Hey, what's going on?' "

Demi's new album, 'Tell Me You Love Me' is written from her personal experiences and she enjoyed venting her feelings about certain situations.