Jazz Room gets ready to experiment

The Grand River Jazz Society presents two spectacular concerts this weekend starting with the eight-piece Fresh Water Funk followed by New York City based the Kandinsky Effect on Saturday.

Fresh Water Funk is an eight-piece funk project based in the Waterloo Region. They play all your funky faves like Stevie Wonder, James Brown, Tower of Power, and more! They also have a few composers of their own in the group and have been known to, from time to time, play one or two of our original pieces.

For this show they are covering some of the greats of the 70s funk groups, with their own twist, including Stevie Wonder, Average White Band, Tower of Power, Doobie Brothers, Bill Withers etc. The band includes Robin Habermehl on lead vocals and saxophone, Samuel Daniels on drums and vocals, Kathryn Scobie on trombone and vocals, Andre Gignac on bass and vocals, Thomas Grandin on saxophone, Rob Gellner on trumpet, Andriy Tykhonov on keyboard/organ, and John Bryndza on guitar.

The Kandinsky Effect makes their first appearance at the Jazz Room on Oct 7. Originally formed as a project to blend electronics and jazz, the Kandinsky Effect has matured over its 10 years span to develop a truly unique sound that is hard to compare.

As a group, the band is heavily influenced by artists like Kneebody, Jaga Jazzist and Bonobo, but the broader range of styles and influences in the music can be attributed to the fact that everyone in the band is a composer and approaches writing from a very different place.

Warren Walker is very into electronic producers like Flying Lotus, Gael Petrina is into projects like Death Grips and Bon Iver, and Caleb Dolister often listens to piano driven projects like Hauschka, or metal bands like Meshuggah.

More often than not, each song begins as an individual sketch with the intention of finishing the idea and arrangement with the rest of the band. This allows the broader influence sphere to directly affect each composition. The band features Walker on saxophone and effects, Gael Petrina on bass and effects and Caleb Dolister on drums

The Grand River Jazz Society is an all volunteer organization. Volunteers are always welcome to help greet patrons at the door and generally assist in managing the event.

Friday and Saturday concerts start at 8:30 p.m. For more information, please visit kwjazzroom.com.