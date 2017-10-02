Oktoberfest keeps changing with the times

Lowrick said the Oktoberfest committee understands that the community is changing and it is trying to change with it by adding things that will attract the young as well as the old, and reflects the growth of the local high tech sector which is always looking for new experiences.

“You have to be connected to the patrons of our festival who like to experience new things while at the same time understand that we’re a Bavarian festival and we’re celebrating our Germanic heritage in this community,” said Lowrick. “That gives us our uniqueness, otherwise were just a reason to party and that can happen anywhere.”

That doesn’t mean there won’t be other Oktoberfest events already on tap by the official opening including the Mayor’s Oktoberfest Luncheon at the Waterloo public square Oct. 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., featuring free food provided by Pillers and a performance by the Black Forest Band. Thousands come out for the spirit of gemütlichkeit every year.

Then there are the old favourites like the Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day Parade, the largest Thanksgiving Day parade in all of Canada for more than a quarter century.

This year the parade has a new route and a new starting point at Frederick Street in Kitchener started at 8:30 a.m. at finishing off at Bridgeport Road in Waterloo. The entire parade route will be on Weber Street this year, and people are encouraged to come early as the parade annually attracts 150,000 people and will be nationally televised on CTV.

It features hundreds of floats and musical acts as well as the annual Onkel Hans Food Drive in support of the Food Bank of Waterloo Region.

“It’s an earlier start than normal, but it will proceed right down Weber Street,” said Lowrick. “It doesn’t have the bend anymore and taking it away from the downtown Kitchener core allows us to plan some events for King Street.”

In total there are also 12 festhalls to visit to sample Bavarian food, culture and beer.

For a full list of festhalls, and events for the festival that wraps up Oct. 14, visit okotberfest.ca.