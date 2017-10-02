Julia Roberts was 'selfish little brat'

Julia Robert has admitted she was a "selfish little brat" when she was younger and at an earlier stage of her acting career.

The 'Pretty Woman' star has reflected on a glittering Hollywood career - which included winning an Academy Award in 2000 for her performance in 'Erin Brockovich' - and conceded that there was a time she could be difficult to walk with.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar UK magazine, she said: "I was my priority, a selfish little brat running around making films."

However, the 50-year-old mum-of-three explained how meeting Danny Moder - whom she has been married to for 15 years - changed her perspective and helped her mature as a person.

She added: "It was meeting Danny...finding my person. When I think about what makes my life my life, and makes sense and just shine inside of me, it's him. Everything has come from that for me."

The actress has made the decision to be more selective about the projects she takes on, but was quick to add she isn't planning to cut back any further.

She explained she recently joked to her husband that if she did any less, she'd have left the industry.

However, Julia added it is important to make sure each film holds its weight, and isn't being done for the sake of it.

She said: "Remember why you're doing what you're doing. That's your anchor. Cultivate your taste and decision making.

"I didn't work for a couple of years in my twenties, because I was being offered scripts and thinking 'Is it me or is this all just crap?' I figured I could cover my rent and wait for something good.