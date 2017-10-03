Tom Petty's death confirmed by manager

Tom Petty's manager has confirmed he's died at the age of 66.

The iconic musician was said to be "clinging on to life" after he was rushed into hospital on Sunday (10.01.17) night following a cardiac arrest, but his agent Tony Dimitriades has revealed he passed away on Monday (10.02.17) at 8:40pm when his family agreed to switch off his life support after learning he had no brain activity.

According to TMZ, Petty was surrounded by his friends, family and his bandmates at UCLA hospital in Santa Monica, California, when he sadly slipped away.

Tributes from fellow musicians and fans poured in after they learnt that the 'American Girl' hitmaker was fighting for life in hospital and among them was Kings of Leon rocker Nathon Followill, who said he'd struggle to perform after hearing the news.

He wrote: "Tom Petty was one of the biggest inspirations for me as a musician. This one will hurt for a long time. Truly one of the sweetest people on earth. Rest In Peace brother. It's going to be hard to take the stage tonight with such a heavy heart. Luckily music is what I use to get through tough times like these. Love one another."

Petty's tragic death comes less than a week after he wrapped up his tour, which began in April earlier this year, at the Hollywood Bowl.

He previously admitted the run on the road would likely be his "last big one" because he wanted to spend as much time as possible with his granddaughter.

He said at the time: "We're all on the backside of our 60s... I have a granddaughter now I'd like to see as much as I can. I don't want to spend my life on the road. This tour will take me away for four months. With a little kid, that's a lot of time."

Petty shot into the limelight in 1976 when he and his band the Heartbreakers dropped hits 'Don't Do Me Like That' and 'Here Comes My Girl'.

He also spent time in the supergroup The Traveling Wilburys - comprised also of Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison, George Harrison and Jeff Lynne - in the 1980s.