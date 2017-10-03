Enrique Iglesias reveals he rejected TV talent show offers

Enrique Iglesias has rejected numerous offers to star as a judge on TV talent shows.

The 42-year-old singer-songwriter has received multiple offers to appear on talent programs, such as 'The X Factor' or 'American Idol' - but Enrique has declined each and every opportunity because he would rather enjoy watching the shows from the comfort of his own living room.

The 'Hero' hitmaker told The Sun newspaper: "I turned them all down. Not because I don't like the shows, because I Â­actually watch the shows and enjoy them.

"Whether it's 'X Â­Factor' in the UK or 'American Idol' or 'The Voice' here in the US, it's still TV.

"It takes quite a big chunk out of your time. To do that and tour at the same time, I don't think I could do it."

In fact, it was previously claimed that Enrique's jam-packed schedule has meant he's never even introduced his long-time girlfriend, retried tennis star Anna Kournikova, to his dad.

The Spanish singer has been dating the blonde beauty since 2001, but because Anna, Enrique and his chart-topping dad Julio are rarely in the same country at the same time, they have never come face to face.

The dark-haired hunk recently confessed: "They still haven't met, no. They have to meet at some point."

Enrique also revealed that despite the length of time they've been together, he and Anna have no immediate plans to get married.

But he claimed that the world-famous duo already live the life of a married couple in many ways.