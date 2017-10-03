Goodfellas star Chuck Low dead

Chuck Low has died aged 89.

The 'Goodfellas' actor - known for his role as Morris 'Morrie' Kesseler in the 1990 Martin Scorsese movie - passed away at a nursing home in New Jersey on September 18.

According to The Sun, Chuck was given a funeral with full military honours two days after his death in Edmonton, New York, and was laid to rest after a three-gun salute.

The Hollywood star - who spent eight years in the National Guard and was a Major in the US military - appeared alongside Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta and Joe Pesci in the classic Mafia motion picture.

He starred in one of the most famous scenes in the movie when his character meets a messy end after Joe Pesci's alter-ego Tommy DeVito stabs him in the head with a screwdriver.

Chuck became close friends with Robert after meeting the Hollywood actor when he leased the top three floors of a building on Hudson Street, New York City to him.

Robert helped Chuck carve out a Hollywood career after 'The Mission' star told him: "I wanna be in the movies."

The pair starred alongside one another in comedy-drama film 'Mistress' and crime movie 'Sleepers', and Chuck appeared in the first season of 'The Sopranos' as Shlomo Teittleman.

Liam Neeson - who he played opposite in 'The Mission' -

and Robert visited Chuck at his Allendale-based nursing home and the trio enjoyed laughing and joking with each other.