Quebec wants to impose provincial tax on Netflix

Quebec's political parties formed a common front on Tuesday to demand companies such as Netflix pay provincial sales tax.

All members of the legislature voted unanimously for a motion to "ensure the Quebec sales tax (TVQ) is imposed on all foreign companies that offer products and services online, notably in the cultural sector, as soon as possible."

The motion was in reaction to the federal government's recent agreement with Netflix that allows the online-streaming giant to forgo paying sales tax by investing $500 million on Canadian productions over the next five years.

Quebec Finance Minister Carlos Leitao said he supported the motion but added the province wouldn't take any steps on taxing Netflix before getting the details of the agreement from the federal government.

"Netflix's service is a taxable service," he said. "The issue is for the company to collaborate with the imposition of taxes. In order for that to happen, we need to know, very clearly, the position of the federal government."

Meanwhile, in Montreal, the president of Canada's largest French-language artist union left a meeting with the federal heritage minister saying a massive gulf exists between Ottawa and the artistic community.

Sophie Pregent of Union des Artistes said minister Melanie Joly didn't realize the furor her deal with Netflix would cause, especially among the country's artistic class.

The minister negotiated a sweetheart deal for the U.S. web-streaming giant at the expense of Canada's cultural producers, Pregent told reporters.

"Maybe she underestimated the furor in the industry, on the ground," said Pregent. "I think she didn't see it coming.

"I think (Joly) genuinely thought the deal with Netflix would assuage our concerns but it did the opposite. The fire has spread all over."