Sam Smith seen kissing Brandon Flynn in New York

Sam Smith has been spotted kissing actor Brandon Flynn.

The 25-year-old singer-songwriter was seen locking lips with the '13 Reasons Why' star on the streets of New York City, where they were also spotted grabbing dinner together at Catch NYC and enjoying the sights and sounds of the Big Apple.

Sam and Brandon, 23, held hands and enjoyed the sunshine as they walked around Greenwich Village.

The duo have also recently been liking each other's posts on social media, with Sam leaving a kiss underneath one of Brandon's posts which spoke out in support of the LGBTQ community.

Despite this, Sam claimed in a recent interview that he's still "very, very single".

In fact, the British star said he is more single now than he was prior to the release of his debut album 'In the Lonely Hour', which came out in 2014.

Speaking last month, Sam shared: "I think I'm even more single than I was when I released 'In the Lonely Hour', so I'm insanely single."

He revealed, too, that his single 'Too Good at Goodbyes' was inspired by a recent relationship.

But Sam said that he's become a stronger person due to his past heartaches.

The chart-topping star explained: "What I've been through relationship-wise the last year has made me a lot stronger and I feel like I've learned some lessons from it."