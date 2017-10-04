Kate Winslet boards James Cameron's 'Avatar' universe

LOS ANGELES — It's a titanic reunion — Kate Winslet is joining the "Avatar" franchise, reuniting the actress with "Titanic" director James Cameron.

A spokesperson for 20th Century Fox confirmed the news Tuesday. It was first reported by the online trade publication Deadline.

According to Deadline, Winslet will be playing a character named Ronal, but no word on just how many of the films she'll be part of. Cameron said that they had been looking to work together again for 20 years.

Four "Avatar" sequels are planned to be released in December of 2020, 2021, 2024 and 2025.