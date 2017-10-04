Curator leaves AGO over lack of inclusiveness

TORONTO — The head of the Art Gallery of Ontario says while the museum has made progress in making the art world more inclusive, there is still work to be done.

AGO director Stephan Jost was responding to criticism from one of the museum's former curators, who said he recently left his job because he was worried "about an institution wavering in its commitment to make space for new voices."

Andrew Hunter, who had served as the AGO's Canadian art curator since May 2013, left the gallery in September.

In a Toronto Star column this week, Hunter expressed disappointment that art institutions aren't progressing quickly enough in their attempts to be more inclusive, especially when it comes to Canada's Indigenous community.