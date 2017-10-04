Pink struggles to juggle career with family life

Pink has admitted balancing her career and her family is the "hardest part" of being a working mother.

The 38-year-old singer has six-year-old daughter Willow and nine-month-old son Jameson with her husband Carey Hart, and has said that since becoming a mother, her career as a musician is no longer a "simple puzzle", as she has to try and juggle family time alongside her job.

Speaking in a clip for her new documentary 'On the Record: P!nk - Beautiful Trauma' - which will be available on Apple Music from October 13 - Pink said: "I would like to put everything I am and everything I have into everything that I do. I'd say the hardest part is just trying to figure it all out. I signed up for this when I was 16 and now I have children and I have a marriage. I just want to always make sure that I'm doing right by them. It's not a simple puzzle anymore - it's not just me."

The trailer for the documentary shows the 'What About Us' hitmaker juggling the release of her album 'Beautiful Trauma' alongside her day to day tasks as a mother, and she reveals the perfect balance can be hard to find.