Mark Wright is lonely

Mark Wright is "a bit lonely" without Michelle Keegan.

The 30-year-old presenter recently relocated to America to be a reporter for 'Extra', and he's finding it tough without his loved ones close by to.

He said: "I've had the same group of friends since I was a kid. I miss them lots, I miss my family, my wife's away working, we can't get to each other right now because she's working solidly every day like I am, too.

"I'm without my friends, without my family, without my wife - it's always going to be a bit lonely but I'm not complaining just yet."

However, Mark is combatting his loneliness by throwing himself into his new job and working towards December, when his actress wife will be flying out to stay with him.

He added in an interview with The Sun online: "I'm enjoying the job. Going to bed early, waking up early, doing the best I can and then in a couple of months I'll be reunited with my wife and I'll be feeling a lot better by then."

And the former reality TV star can't believe how lucky he is to have landed such an "incredible" job.

He added: "I'm loving every minute of it, it's incredible.

"I'm learning more and more each day and I'm meeting more and more incredible people. Our set is outside in the sunshine in Universal Studios in Hollywood' it's all just a bit pinch yourself."

Mark's comments come a few days after 30-year-old Michelle - who has been filming military drama 'Our Girl' in Nepal, South Africa and Malaysia - said she felt it was good for their relationship to miss one another.