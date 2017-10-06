Amy Winehouse to get musical?

Amy Winehouse's father wants her life to be turned into a musical.

The 'Valerie' hitmaker tragically died from accidental alcohol poisoning in July 2011 at the age of just 27 and, although there's already been a movie simply called 'Amy' based on her childhood, journey to success and passing, her dad Mitch would like to see some of her music hits used for an energetic stage production in the future.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at the Amy Winehouse Foundation Gala, held at London's The Dorchester, on Thursday (10.05.17), Mitch said: "Yes, I would like to see a musical on her life. It is a great story to be told.

"Some of the documentaries that have come out before haven't even touched the surface. There is so much more of Amy for people to see and it is our job to make sure that people see what Amy was really like."

Asif Kapadia's documentary 'Amy' won the Academy Award for best documentary feature film at the Oscars last year and received two BAFTA nominations, but Mitch branded the film a "disgrace" because he believes it portrays him as greedy.

And his anger led to him deciding to make his own movie on his legendary daughter but he has admitted it's still a long way off being finished and ready for release.

He explained: "It is still in development but hopefully there will be more news soon."

Mitch still thinks about Amy "every day" and is devastated that she's no longer around but he's convinced she'd be proud of the Amy Winehouse Foundation, which works to prevent the effects of drug and alcohol misuse on young people, founded in 2011.

He said: "She is our daughter and we think about her every day. Obviously what happened was a terrible tragedy. The Foundation and music and the work we have done over the last six years encouraged by Amy is her lasting legacy."