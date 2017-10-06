Aaron Carter leaves rehab

Aaron Carter has left rehab.

The 29-year-old singer checked into a treatment centre to "improve his health and work on his overall wellness" just two weeks ago, but after some unspecified "legal and personal matters" cropped up, he has decided to return home but remains "committed to his wellness".

His representative, Steve Honig, told The Blast: "Aaron has left the facility where he has been working on his wellness. Several legal and personal matters arose that required his immediate and in-person attention.

"He is still very much committed to his wellness and will be continually working toward being the best person possible."

Aaron's representatives announced on September 22 he had checked into rehab.

They said in a statement "Aaron has decided to enter a facility to improve his health and work on his overall wellness. He is going to do this privately and focus all his attention on being the best person and performer possible. He is grateful for the support and love from his fans and looks forward to coming back stronger than ever before."

His decision came after the 'I Want Candy' hitmaker admitted he is "concerned" about his health.

He explained: "I'm concerned about my overall health because people tell me I look like I have AIDs or I look like I have cancer or I look like I'm dying."