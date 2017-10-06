Russell Brand doesn't compare wife to Katy Perry

Russell Brand doesn't compare his wife Laura Gallacher to former spouse Katy Perry.

The 42-year-old actor tied the knot with Laura in August - almost six years after he split from Katy, 32, - and Russell insisted that he is now a completely different person than he was during his first marriage.

Speaking to Us Weekly, he said: "I've changed a lot in the last five years. I don't compare my relationships now to previous relationships out of respect to my present wife and to Katy Perry. I think I'm an easier person to be with now. I'm also in a very different situation. I'm dependent on my wife. In relationships, there is always going to be a level of dependency. But I try not to project my problems onto other people and perhaps I've not always been like that."

Russell - who welcomed daughter Mabel with Laura in November 2016 - also opened up about his previous heroin and the sex addiction which took over his life after he got clean.

He said: "By the time I took heroin, I was just a person who really liked things that affected the way I felt, that changed the way I felt. And it felt good. People don't take drugs because drugs are bad. People take drugs because drugs are fantastic. The problem is that drugs don't deal with the root problem. It doesn't treat the pain. You can't take heroin all day everyday like I did. It got me into trouble.

"When I became sexually aware as a teenager, I got very obsessive about sex and women and pornography. So the problem around sex was present back then. I was very uncomfortable with my body, so my problems were around porn and food. Then I took drugs between 16 and 19 and then heroin. I lost a lot of weight and moved from the suburbs into the city. Women were now attracted to me. I went sort of crazy with that. The sexual addiction, for me, was worse when I was clean. I think for about five, 10 years it was really bad. Listen, I'm lucky. I was famous. I'm heterosexual. I'm attracted to adult, human females. It's not complicated. I don't have any weird tastes. It was a good position to be in if you have that particular problem."