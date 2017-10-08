Kris Jenner is second mom to Malika Haqq

Kris Jenner is a "second mom" to Malika Haqq.

The showbiz matriarch always looks out for the 'Dash Dolls' star - who has been Kris' daughter, Khloe Kardashian's best friend since they were 15 - and the 34-year-old star knows she can always turn to her for help and support.

Malika said: "Kris is my second mom. She helped raise me alongside my own mother.

"I'm passionate about what she goes through and what she struggles with, as I am with my own mom."

And Malika will be seen pouring her heart out to Kris in the new season of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians', although she won't be too happy to see her "ugly cry face" on screen again.

She said: "I cry all the time. I have a really ugly cry face and I always tell myself I Won't cry on camera but I can't help it.

"My one emotional moment is probably one coming up in the new seires.

"I have a heart to heart with Kris - but I won't give away spoilers. Watching other people go through heartbreaking things is always hard."

Just as Malika has a familial bond with Kris, she also admitted her relationship with Khloe is very sisterly - and they squabble a lot.

She said: "We bicker like sisters do and then we get over it.