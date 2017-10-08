Khloe Kardashian has 'respect' for her mother

Khloe Kardashian has "so much" respect for her mother Kris Jenner.

The 33-year-old reality star - who is believed to be expecting her first child with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson - has spoken out in praise of her 61-year-old momager Kris for raising her and her five siblings.

When talking about women who influence her, Khloe said: "Everything my mom has instilled in us and taught us just raising six crazy kids. I just respect all of them so much ... as corny as it is."

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star also praised her grandmother Mary Jo Campbell - who goes by MJ - as another inspiration, because "she conducts and carries herself as a woman."

It isn't just her family who influence her life either, as Khloe admits social media plays a big part in how she lives, as she's always conscious of what she's posting online.

She told People magazine: "I think really thinking about what you're gonna post before you post [a photo], still staying true to you but know that once you put something out there it lives on the internet. Nowadays you can't escape anything. So whatever you stand for if you believe in that, I'm not saying you can't post sexy images or anything like that but just think about what you want to do with your career and your life and if that is on brand for you and that's going to make you proud later in life then post it. I think that's, all you can do is live for yourself. You can't worry about what anyone else thinks but still think about at least 5 to 10 years in front of you because those things come back to haunt you."

Meanwhile, although the blonde beauty is yet to comment on her speculated pregnancy, it was recently reported the whole family - including sisters Kim and Kourtney, brother Rob, and half-sisters Kendall and Kylie - are "genuinely happy" about the news.

A source said: "They're focusing on the babies. Everyone is genuinely happy about what's happening."