Scott Disick 'jealous' of Kourtney Kardashian's partying

Scott Disick is "jealous" of Kourtney Kardashian's partying.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - who was in a relationship with the brunette beauty for nearly a decade, with whom he shares children, Mason, seven, Penelope, five, and Reign, two - confessed he was gutted to be missing out as Kourtney bragged of her drink-fuelled holiday with her sister Kim Kardashian West.

Facetiming Kris Jenner and Scott from Mexico, Kourtney proudly declared: "We're having the best time! I threw up last night four times, in my bed, and slept in it because I could not get up."

And after Kris hung up, Scott - who has been to rehab many times before for his alcohol battles - fumed: "How is it that she's allowed to throw up in bed, and I have to go to rehab if I do something like that?"

Whilst he added in a confessional: "The last thing I want to do is really hear exactly what Kourt's doing on this Mexican getaway. Obviously, Kourtney having a good time makes me happy. But of course in the back of my heart and mind I get a little jealous, because I wish we could have had some of those type of times while we were together."

Back in the United States, Kourtney sat down with her mom, who explained to her that Scott seemed to get "jealous [because] you were having fun, spending time with other people".

However, the 38-year-old television personality was less than impressed with Scott's reaction.

Speaking on the family's E! reality show, she bemoaned: "Well, that's really not fair. It's just like, I can't even live my life. I can't even go anywhere. He needs to get a f***ing life and leave me alone."