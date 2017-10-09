Jason Aldean visits shooting victims

Jason Aldean has returned to Las Vegas to visit victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival massacre.

The 40-year-old singer was performing at the festival last Sunday (10.01.17) when a gunman opened fire and killed at least 58 people, leaving over 500 injured, and the 'Dirt Road Anthem' hitmaker and his wife Brittany Kerr began the "healing process" by taking time to see a number of those still in hospital on Sunday (10.08.17).

Brittany - who is pregnant - shared a photo of herself and her husband outside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, where the shocking tragedy took place, on Instagram and wrote: "Feels surreal being back in Vegas today. Visiting some of the strongest people we have ever met... fighting the toughest battle of them all... for their lives.

"You have helped us try to begin to start the healing process by seeing the strength each one of you have. Thank you for today. We will never forget."

According to E! News, the couple visited patients at both the University Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

The day before flying to Las Vegas, Jason made a surprise appearance on 'Saturday Night Live', where he paid an emotional tribute to the victims of the shooting before performing 'Won't Back Down' by the late Tom Petty, who passed away last Monday (10.02.17).

He said: "This week we witnessed one of the worst tragedies in American history. Like everyone I am struggling to understand what happened that night and how to pick up the pieces and start to heal. So many people are hurting.

"There are children, parents, brothers, sisters, friend. They are all part of our family. So I want to say to them: We hurt for you and we hurt with you. You can be sure we are going to walk through these tough times together, every step of the way.

"When America is at its best, our bond and our spirit is unbreakable."

Following the massacre, Jason cancelled a number of concerts out of respect for the victims, but his 'They Don't Know Tour' is scheduled to resume in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on October 12.