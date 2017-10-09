Cindy Crawford defends Kaia modelling at 16

Cindy Crawford is "a lot more concerned" about her daughter Kaia Gerber driving than she is about her modelling.
The 51-year-old supermodel has defended her daughter's decision to begin her modelling career at 16-years-old but admits she wishes she could have "pushed it off" for a year or two.
Speaking to reporters a charity event in Detroit, she said: "My daughter just got her driver's license. I'm a lot more concerned about her driving by herself than her entering the world of modelling. The great thing for my kids is that I know a lot about that world. I feel like, Who better to help guide them than me? ... In some ways, I wish I could have pushed it off a year or two. But she's 16. That's how old I was when I started, which is young, but in fashion that's kind of the normal age when people start."
Cindy and Kaia walked during the Versace's Spring/Summer 2018 fashion show but they refused to do so together.
Cindy revealed: "I was booked before Kaia - I don't think Donatella [Versace] even knew that Kaia was doing shows and we had been talking for months about how many of us could get there for that tribute to [her brother] Gianni.
"When Kaia got the part she said, 'Wait, are we going out together?' I said, 'I hope not, I don't want to stand next to you, I want to stand with the women my age.'"
However, Cindy - who also has son Presley Gerber with her husband Rande Gerber - was honoured to walk in the same show as Kaia as she doesn't think it will happen again.
She added: "It was pretty cool, that probably won't happen again, to be in the same show.'"
