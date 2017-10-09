Chrissy Teigen's crush on Zac Efron

Chrissy Teigen has a crush on Zac Efron.

The 31-year-old model - who has 17-month-old daughter Luna with her husband John Legend - has confessed to having a "professional" but not "physical" crush on the 'Baywatch' star.

Speaking to the November issue of InStyle magazine, she said: "It's not really like a physical crush on him ... like, I really enjoy his films. I enjoy him in a professional manner."

It comes after the 'Sports Illustrated' model revealed her husband is convinced she has a crush on the 29-year-old actor.

She revealed: "John thinks I really like Zac Efron because I can never stop watching his movies."

Meanwhile, Chrissy previously revealed how her husband John is the "easiest part of everything" for her.

She shared: "I try to deprecate him because he's so perfect. I got very, very lucky ... I don't know who else could put up with all the s**t we are constantly dealing with. Kids, friends and work are hard, but John is the easiest part of everything."

Chrissy battled postpartum depression following the birth of Luna and she feels lucky to have had John by her side throughout everything.

She added: "I lost all interest in everything. I couldn't get out of bed. I kept all my pajamas in the pantry because I didn't want to go upstairs ... It's really hard to know how privileged you are and still feel frustrated, angry and lonely. It makes you feel like more of a b***h ...

"Sitting with John, our doctor pulled out this book and was like, 'Do you have these feelings? Would you be happier tomorrow if you didn't wake up?' And yes, I probably would be. That's a big deal! I didn't realize how bad it was until I was out of it."