Celebrated Canadian musicians take over the Jazz Room this week

The Grand River Jazz Society presents virtuoso bassist Victor Bateman backed by Glen Buhr and his quintet on Friday followed by gifted drummer Barry Elmes with his quintet on Saturday at the Jazz Room.

Bassist, vocalist and composer, Victor Bateman, has been actively involved in Toronto’s music scene since 1981, when he moved there from Vancouver, B.C. His long list of credits as a sideman include recording and performing with a number of jazz, folk, and blues acts including Ashley MacIsaac Big Sugar, Chris Whiteley, Heartbreak Hill, The Flying Bulgar Klezmer Band, Quartette, Sylvia Tyson and The Good Brothers. Bateman also leads a jazz trio and has released two CDs featuring his own compositions.

Glenn Buhr is a composer, pianist/guitarist, music curator and producer, songwriter and band leader. He became well known in Canada in the mid-1980s when the Toronto and Montreal Symphony Orchestras first championed his work, and in the mid-1990s as frontman — with conductor Bramwell Tovey — of the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra’s New Music Festival. He was Composer-in-Residence with the orchestra and curator of the New Music Festival from 1990 to 1996.

His band features Bateman on electric bass and vocals, Buhr on guitar and vocals, Mike Anderson on guitar, piano and vocals and Brandon Valdivia on drums

Barry Elmes has occupied a position of prominence on the Canadian jazz scene since the 1980s and has become internationally-respected since not only as one of the country's most talented drummers, but for parallel accomplishments as a composer, producer, recording artist and dedicated educator.

His award-winning work has been documented on more than 90 jazz CDs and he has performed all over the world with many renowned jazz artists including Dizzy Gillespie, Tommy Flanagan, Charlie Haden, Diana Krall, Joe Henderson, John Abercrombie, Oliver Jones, Cedar Walton, Phil Nimmons and Moe Koffman.

In 1991 he formed the Barry Elmes Quintet, featuring a “who’s who” of the best in Canadian jazz. A success from the beginning, this group has released five critically acclaimed recordings, toured Canada coast-to-coast and performed internationally, including a groundbreaking tour of Chile. In addition, Elmes continues to produce recordings for a variety of artists, co-leads the quartet Time Warp and presides over Cornerstone Records Inc., a successful artist-owned jazz label and publishing company dedicated to producing recordings by Canadian jazz artists.

Elmes is an associate professor of music at York University and currently serves as the Jazz Area Co-ordinator. This is a CD release show for Elmes’s latest CD with this quintet — Dogs Breakfast.

The killer lineup features Elmes on drums, Mike Murley on tenor sax, Brian O’Kane on trumpet, Lorne Lofsky on guitar and Steve Wallace on bass

The Grand River Jazz Society is an all volunteer organization. Volunteers are always welcome to help greet patrons at the door and generally assist in managing the event.