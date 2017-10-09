Jennifer Lawrence doesn't worry about films

Jennifer Lawrence doesn't worry about the success of her films.
The 'mother!' actress insists the only time she thinks about a finished piece of work is during filming because it's naturally on her mind, but after she's wrapped a shoot, she feels "fulfilled" enough to immediately move on.
Speaking in ELLE's upcoming Women in Hollywood issue, she said: "The only time I find myself worrying about the result is when I'm filming, because I'm working all day, and then I come home and my brain's just like, What should we panic about?
"After I've finished the process, though, it's done for me. I've done my work, and I've gotten what I need to get out of it - I've fulfilled myself. What happens next doesn't really matter."
The 27-year-old actress - who is dating 'mother!' director Darren Aronofsky and was previously in a relationship with Nicholas Hoult - recently admitted she used to struggle with life in the public eye and felt "angry and resentful" with her fame.
She said: "I was angry and resentful because I thought that I deserved the right to do what I love and do my job and then still have privacy. And then after a few years you're like but that's not the way it is.
"It's important to just keep a separation and know that the people who are screaming outside a premier, they're screaming because of a job and a character...I don't put any stock in it."
The Oscar-winning star's latest role in her boyfriend's movie is "much darker" than what she usually goes for and though she was initially horrified by the script, she thinks it is a "masterpiece".
She said: "I threw the script and was like I can't have this in my house. I don't want this in my home. It's an assault. It's really assaulting.
"But that's what makes it a masterpiece and that's what makes Darren so brilliant and that's why I've always wanted to work with him."
Jennifer Lawrence doesn't worry about the success of her films.
The 'mother!' actress insists the only time she thinks about a finished piece of work is during filming because it's naturally on her mind, but after she's wrapped a shoot, she feels "fulfilled" enough to immediately move on.
Speaking in ELLE's upcoming Women in Hollywood issue, she said: "The only time I find myself worrying about the result is when I'm filming, because I'm working all day, and then I come home and my brain's just like, What should we panic about?
"After I've finished the process, though, it's done for me. I've done my work, and I've gotten what I need to get out of it - I've fulfilled myself. What happens next doesn't really matter."
The 27-year-old actress - who is dating 'mother!' director Darren Aronofsky and was previously in a relationship with Nicholas Hoult - recently admitted she used to struggle with life in the public eye and felt "angry and resentful" with her fame.
She said: "I was angry and resentful because I thought that I deserved the right to do what I love and do my job and then still have privacy. And then after a few years you're like but that's not the way it is.
"It's important to just keep a separation and know that the people who are screaming outside a premier, they're screaming because of a job and a character...I don't put any stock in it."
The Oscar-winning star's latest role in her boyfriend's movie is "much darker" than what she usually goes for and though she was initially horrified by the script, she thinks it is a "masterpiece".
She said: "I threw the script and was like I can't have this in my house. I don't want this in my home. It's an assault. It's really assaulting.
"But that's what makes it a masterpiece and that's what makes Darren so brilliant and that's why I've always wanted to work with him."
Jennifer Lawrence doesn't worry about the success of her films.
The 'mother!' actress insists the only time she thinks about a finished piece of work is during filming because it's naturally on her mind, but after she's wrapped a shoot, she feels "fulfilled" enough to immediately move on.
Speaking in ELLE's upcoming Women in Hollywood issue, she said: "The only time I find myself worrying about the result is when I'm filming, because I'm working all day, and then I come home and my brain's just like, What should we panic about?
"After I've finished the process, though, it's done for me. I've done my work, and I've gotten what I need to get out of it - I've fulfilled myself. What happens next doesn't really matter."
The 27-year-old actress - who is dating 'mother!' director Darren Aronofsky and was previously in a relationship with Nicholas Hoult - recently admitted she used to struggle with life in the public eye and felt "angry and resentful" with her fame.
She said: "I was angry and resentful because I thought that I deserved the right to do what I love and do my job and then still have privacy. And then after a few years you're like but that's not the way it is.
"It's important to just keep a separation and know that the people who are screaming outside a premier, they're screaming because of a job and a character...I don't put any stock in it."
The Oscar-winning star's latest role in her boyfriend's movie is "much darker" than what she usually goes for and though she was initially horrified by the script, she thinks it is a "masterpiece".
She said: "I threw the script and was like I can't have this in my house. I don't want this in my home. It's an assault. It's really assaulting.
"But that's what makes it a masterpiece and that's what makes Darren so brilliant and that's why I've always wanted to work with him."