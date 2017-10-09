New book project by local author Nancy Silcox has kids excited to share kitchen experiences

“My dad’s side of the family has an orchard, and we’ve helped pick the apples and used it to make it apple cider, too.”

Silcox said it was really nice to bring the grandparents into the story and close the loop on a favourite family recipe.

“It’s one of the things when I wrote the book, that I wanted to bring the backstories into it,” said Silcox. “Not all — not everyone gave me a backstory — but their dad, Graham, gave me a really nice story about growing up on an apple farm and bringing the kids into it.”

Silcox was inspired by her own granddaughters — Avery, Mae and Clara Ballaban — to write the book, after sharing so many memories of cooking and baking in the kitchen with her and their grandpa, Louie. The hope was that it would inspire a passion for cooking for the girls and allow the passing down of more recipes to the next generation.

“I was driving them home one day and it struck me,” said Silcox. “Would you like grandma to write a book with you guys?

“It started really small and it grew from there.”

Silcox soon enlisted the help of Mae’s Grade 5 class in Alma, Ont. Then, she reached out to other classes and schools online and on social media.

It all started with a simple question: What do you like to eat?”

She soon found she was swamped by the number of dishes and food suggestions from kids of all ages — from three to about 17 — and more than 135 kids were involved in the final product.

“News like that travels very fast on things like Facebook,” said Silcox. “Within two or three weeks, I had people contacting me who I had no idea who they were and not just from the local area.

“While the majority of kids were from Waterloo Region, I got kids from Toronto, Dallas, Halifax, Uganda and Ghana contacting me. People found out and thought it was such a great project.”

So, what is the appeal of cooking for kids? It’s not just nutritious, using a lot of natural ingredients. It also speaks to the diversity of food out there and all the different backgrounds that dishes come from these days.

That diversity is reflected in the book and in the simple-to-make recipes that flow from it.

“Food has definitely changed and we have a great multicultural section,” said Silcox. “There is not an adult in the book; this is about the kids.”

Relish and Words Worth are jointly hosting the book launch on Oct. 14, starting at 11 a.m. The recipe session wraps up at 1:45 p.m., before moving on to a book signing with kids featured in the book from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.