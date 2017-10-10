Rachel Bilson's home is robbed

Rachel Bilson's home was ransacked by burglars last week.

The 36-year-old actress has had between $40,000 and $50,000 worth of shoes, handbags and jewelry snatched from her property in Los Angeles after conniving thieves managed to break into mansion around lunchtime on Friday (10.06.17).

The former 'The O.C.' star reportedly left her home at around 10am and returned four hours later to find her place turned upside down and some possessions missing.

Police have told TMZ that there's a possibility the criminals entered her home through a sliding glass door, which may have been left unlocked, when Rachel was out.

However, Rachel isn't the first celebrity to fall victim to burglary as she joins a long list of stars, including Alanis Morissette, Michael B. Jordan, Kendall Jenner, Jason Derulo and Scott Disick, to have had their houses broken into in the plush area this year.

Meanwhile, the brunette beauty hasn't had the easiest of times this year as she split from her boyfriend Hayden Christensen following 10 years of dating in September.

A source said at the time: "She's full-time back in L.A. He's in Toronto. They've been on the outs for a couple of months. They are completely, officially done."

The news came as a shock to fans as Rachel - who already has two-year-old daughter Briar Rose with Hayden - recently revealed she is considering adding to her brood.

She said: "I may have another child, that's still up in the air. I'm having so much fun with the one right now. I want to be happy and content.

"All the life BS that happens doesn't matter. You want to be happy, you want your kid to be happy and you want everyone in your life to be healthy and happy."