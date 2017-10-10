Chris Hemsworth is a lucky husband

Chris Hemsworth is the "luckiest guy in the world" because of his wife Elsa Pataky.

The 34-year-old actor is thankful his spouse - with whom he has five-year-old daughter India, and three-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan - has stuck by him while he focused on his career and he couldn't ask for a better partner.

He gushed: "We got together, we fell in love, and then my career happened and it was all consuming.

"Thank God that she stuck through that period where I was focused on just that, you know?

"I think once I felt like, 'Oh OK, I might work again and get another job', I started to relax a bit and saw what's more important about life is my wife and kids, and my wife in particular who "sacrificed everything to kind of let me chase this crazy dream.

"It was great to have that realisation, she's the best, she gave up all of that and is with the kids every day and is the greatest mother in the world. And I'm the luckiest guy in the world."

While Elsa's own career has taken a back seat to the 'Thor: Ragnarok' star's, she has recently filmed war drama 'Horse Soldiers' with her husband and the couple treated the shoot as a "little holiday" because they rarely get time away from their kids.

Chris told 'Entertainment Tonight': "It felt like a little holiday, you know? Because the kids stayed in L.A. and Elsa and I got to go to Albuquerque, [New Mexico] for a week and kind of work together and hang out. You have kids and that's everything.

"That period for us was a great opportunity to just kind of hang out and work together. We didn't have to do much rehearsing as far as playing husband and wife."