Kate Winslet speaks out against Harvey Weinstein

Kate Winslet has hit out at Harvey Weinstein's alleged misbehavior as "disgraceful" following claims he sexually harassed a number of female employees for almost three decades.

The 'Mountain Between Us' actress has hinted she had heard similar speculation before but "hoped these kind of stories were just made up", and admitted she feels "so angry" about the situation, questioning whether anyone who had been told such rumors has been "naive".

In a statement to Variety, she said: "His behaviour is without question disgraceful and appalling and very, very wrong. I had hoped that these kind of stories were just made up rumours, maybe we have all been naÃ¯ve.

"And it makes me so angry. There must be 'no tolerance' of this degrading, vile treatment of women in ANY workplace anywhere in the world. (sic)"

Kate also praised the "brave" women who have spoken out about the alleged sexual harassment, admitting she salutes their "profound courage".

She added: "The fact that these women are starting to speak out about the gross misconduct of one of our most important and well regarded film producers, is incredibly brave and has been deeply shocking to hear.

"The way Harvey Weinstein has treated these vulnerable, talented young women is NOT the way women should ever EVER deem to be acceptable or commonplace in ANY workplace.

"I have no doubt that for these women this time has been, and continues to be extremely traumatic. I fully embrace and salute their profound courage, and I unequivocally support this level of very necessary exposure of someone who has behaved in reprehensible and disgusting ways. (sic)"

Kate's comments come after Harvey was fired from The Weinstein Company following the emergence of the allegations.

Meryl Streep has also condemned the producer - who worked with the 68-year-old actress on 'The Iron Lady' - branding his behavior "inexcusable".