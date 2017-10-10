Justin Bieber's acting ambition

Justin Bieber has asked Adam Sandler for advice on how to break into the film industry.

The 23-year-old singer is desperate to pursue his acting career and he has reportedly met with the 51-year-old actor and 53-year-old stand-up comedian, David Spade, to discuss the "movie world" and to get tips on the business.

Speaking to Us Weekly about the 'Sorry' hitmaker's recent meeting, which took place at Morton's The Steakhouse in California last month, a source said: "Justin Bieber asked Adam Sandler and David Spade out to dinner to pick their brains about breaking into the film industry. They had a great time! Justin had a lot of questions for them about the movie world."

And the Canadian hunk arranged the dinner to "educate" himself about the sector because he is eager to expand his horizons and become an actor, and a director or a producer.

The insider continued: "He is trying to educate himself about the industry and learn more about it. He wants to break into acting and directing/producing."

However, Justin has already graced the big screen as he has appeared in two documentaries, including 'Justin Bieber: Never Say Never', as well as 'Justin Bieber's Believe' two years later.

The 'What Do You Mean' artists has also made a cameo appearance in 'Zoolander 2', which was released last year, as well as popular TV shows 'Punk'd' and 'CSI', which saw him portray the young serial killer Jason in the 11th series of the show.

This news comes shortly after Justin was forced to cancel several dates of his 'Purpose World Tour' in July this year because he was suffering from "exhaustion", but after taking a few months out of his busy schedule to recover, he is now "happier" and more "energetic" than ever.

Speaking previously about Justin, a separate source said: "He was just not himself. He was profoundly unhappy. Exhausted, low energy. He was just miserable. He needed to step back, recalibrate, and then figure out his next move.

"It has been a process, but he's doing so much better. He seems happier, more energetic. It's encouraging. He's not completely there, but he's definitely on his way."