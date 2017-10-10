Ben Affleck slams Harvey Weinstein's alleged behaviour

Ben Affleck is "saddened and angry" at Harvey Weinstein's alleged behaviour, following claims he sexually harassed a number of female employees for almost three decades.

The 45-year-old actor has taken to social media to condemn the alleged behaviour carried out by the film producer, and claimed the recent new of additional assault allegations has made him feel "sick".

He wrote on Facebook in a post which he also shared to Twitter on Tuesday (10.10.17): "I am saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass, and manipulate many women over the decades. The additional allegations of assault that I read this morning made me sick. This is completely unacceptable, and I find myself asking what I can do to make sure this doesn't happen to others. We need to do better at protecting our sisters, friends, co-workers, and daughters. We must support those who come forward, condemn this type of behavior when we see it and help ensure there are more women in positions of power."

The 'Live By Night' star's comments come after Harvey, 65, was fired from The Weinstein Company following the emergence of the allegations.

And Ben isn't the only star to have condemned the producer's alleged behaviour either, as Kate Winslet dubbed the alleged actions as "disgraceful and appalling".

She said: "His behaviour is without question disgraceful and appalling and very, very wrong. I had hoped that these kind of stories were just made up rumours, maybe we have all been naÃ¯ve.

"And it makes me so angry. There must be 'no tolerance' of this degrading, vile treatment of women in ANY workplace anywhere in the world. (sic)"

Meryl Streep has also condemned the producer - who worked with the 68-year-old actress on 'The Iron Lady' - branding his behavior "inexcusable".

She said: "The disgraceful news about Harvey Weinstein has appalled those of us whose work he championed, and those whose good and worthy causes he supported.

"The intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes. One thing can be clarified. Not everybody knew.