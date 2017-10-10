Jimmy Fallon: Justin Timberlake is a good guy

Jimmy Fallon thinks Justin Timberlake is a "good guy".

The 43-year-old talk show host has long been close friends with the 'Can't Stop The Feeling' hitmaker, and has praised him as a "very creative" person, with whom he can always have a "good time".

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Jimmy said: "He's just a good guy, very creative. I got a tandem bike for my birthday. Justin comes over and goes, 'Let's go ride it.' I go, 'Want to go bro biking?' And he's like, 'Bro biking! Let's do it!'

"We just have a good time. Who knows the adventures, what's going to happen?"

The news comes after 36-year-old Justin took to Instagram at the end of last month to celebrate his best friend's birthday, where he revealed some of the stuff the "two bros" used to get up to, including debating which of them was a "nicer" person and who had better hair.

Justin wrote: "Happy Birthday, @jimmyfallon â€¼ Remember that time when we were just two bros hanging out, drinking beer, grilling hamburgers and hot dogs and talking about life and who had the better hairline and who was always the first to crack up in our sketches ... OOOH, and who would probably cry the most at the animated movies our kids watched and who was the nicer one of us two and crazy stuff like why do you park on a driveway and drive on a parkway?! Yeah ... I remember that too! Just two bros. Hanging out. Doing bro stuff. (sic)"