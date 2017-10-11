Terry Crews says he was molested by a Hollywood executive

"He called me the next day with an apology but never really explained why he did what he did. (8/cont.) (sic)"

Despite his outrage, Terry decided against taking the matter further - which he claimed was a typical response in Hollywood circles to such behavior.

His tweets continued: "I decided not 2 take it further becuz I didn't want 2b ostracized-- par 4 the course when the predator has power n influence. (9/cont.)

"I let it go. And I understand why many women who this happens to let it go. (10/cont.)

"Who's going 2 believe you? ( few) What r the repercussions?(many) Do u want 2 work again? (Yes) R you prepared 2b ostracized?(No)(11/cont.)

"I love what I do. But it's a shame and the height of disappointment when someone tries to takes advantage of that. (12/cont.)

"He knows who he is. But sumtimes Uhav2 wait & compare notes w/ others who've been victimized in order 2gain a position of strength. (13cont)

"I understand and empathize with those who have remained silent. But Harvey Weinstein is not the only perpetrator. (14/cont.)

"Hollywood is not the only business we're this happens, and to the casualties of this behavior-- you are not alone. (15/cont.)

"Hopefully, me coming forward with my story will deter a predator and encourage someone who feels hopeless. (16/end) (sic)"