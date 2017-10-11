Daisy Ridley struggled with fame

Daisy Ridley had therapy to deal with "crippling" fame.

The 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' actress admitted she struggled with the attention that came with her role of Rey in the hit sci-fi series, and she worried she wouldn't be able to repeat her well-received performance in follow-up 'The Last Jedi'.

She said: "Everything was so confusing. People were recognising me - I still don't know how to handle it.

"My skin got really bad because I was stressed. It was crippling. I just felt so seen and so self-conscious...

"I went and saw a lovely lady. I felt like I was sort of reducing myself because I was so worried that people would recognise me.

"[Then I thought] 'You know what? I want to dance through life. I don't want to scuttle.' "

Before seeking therapy, the 25-year-old actress was shocked when some fans came to her house looking for autographs.

She recalled to the new issue of America's Vogue magazine: "I heard a knock on the door. These two guys went, 'Hey, Daisy, can I get an autograph?' and I literally went, 'No f***in' way.'

"My mum said to me, 'Everyone's trying to take ownership of you.' "

And Daisy admitted she still calls her mother once a month "in hysterical tears, going, 'I'm not equipped to deal with this!' "