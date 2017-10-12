Harvey Weinstein to enter rehab in Arizona

Harvey Weinstein will now enter rehab in the US.

The Hollywood producer was set to leave the country for Switzerland this week in order to receive treatment for sex addiction and other behavioral issues following claims he sexually harassed a number of colleagues for nearly three decades, but there's been a last-minute change of plan and he will now be treated in Arizona.

According to TMZ, the 65-year-old star will check into the highly-respected Meadows rehab centre in Wickenburg and will be treated with an inpatient program.

Details of his program aren't known, but Meadows does have a plan called the Gentle Path - a 45-day inpatient rehab for those with sex addiction issues - whereby patients will have equine therapy, arts therapy, meditation, yoga and counseling.

Weinstein was hit with the harassment claims last week but, despite the allegations made against him, he's said to be "pretty calm" about the situation.

A source said recently: "He has his moments where there are bursts, but for the most part he's pretty calm."

Weinstein was sacked by his own Weinstein Company following the accusations, but he is said to be confident he can recover and return to Hollywood with new plans.

A source added: "He wants to come back with fresh, new ideas."

His wife Georgina Chapman - whom he married in 2007 - has left him following the claims, less than a week after he revealed she was "standing with" him.

Weinstein has said he's sorry for causing "pain" to some of his colleagues at times during his career, and admitted he is planning to make amends for his past mistakes.