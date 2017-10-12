As scope of Weinstein conduct widens, questions of who knew

Legal experts are skeptical The Weinstein Co. could have been unaware given the volume of allegations.

"Given all the information that's coming out now, I would find it highly implausible that the board was not aware," said Angela Reddock-Wright, an attorney specializing in employment and labour law who has represented businesses in harassment suits. "There are just too many allegations here. Unless there were settlements paid out by Weinstein from his own personal money, settlements over a certain dollar value would have presumably been approved by the board of directors."

Veteran employment attorney Ann Fromholz said that given Weinstein's position at the company, The Weinstein Co. would be liable over sexual harassment claims even if they weren't aware. Between the potential lawsuits and the likely loss of business, Fromholz considers it unlikely The Weinstein Co. will survive under any name.

Representatives for both companies didn't respond to questions.

On Tuesday, Michael Eisner, who was Disney's chief executive during Harvey Weinstein's tenure at Miramax, said he "had no idea he was capable of these horrible actions." Disney purchased Miramax in 1993; the Weinstein brothers departed in 2005 to create the Weinstein Co.

"Fired (the) Weinsteins because they were irresponsible, and Harvey was an incorrigible bully," said Eisner on Twitter.

Disney's current chief, Bob Iger, also responded in a statement: "Harvey Weinstein's reported behaviour is abhorrent and unacceptable, and it has no place in our society," said Iger.

Three women accused Weinstein of raping them, The New Yorker reported Tuesday, including the Italian actress and filmmaker Asia Argento and a woman, Lucia Evans, who was an aspiring actress in college when he allegedly sexually assaulted her at Miramax's Manhattan offices in 2004. The magazine also cited a third, unnamed accuser. A growing number of actresses, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Rosanna Arquette, have also made allegations of sexual harassment.

"Any allegations of non-consensual contact are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein," Weinstein representative Sallie Hofmeister said Wednesday. "Mr. Weinstein is taking the time to focus on his family, on getting counselling and rebuilding his life. These are his top priorities."

More women continue to come forward. On Wednesday, both French actress Lea Seydoux and model and actress Cara Delevingne said they had been sexually harassed by Weinstein.

"We were talking on the sofa when he suddenly jumped on me and tried to kiss me," Seydoux wrote for the Guardian. "I had to defend myself. He's big and fat, so I had to be forceful to resist him. I left his room, thoroughly disgusted. I wasn't afraid of him, though. Because I knew what kind of man he was all along.

"Everyone could see what he was doing," Seydoux continued, saying she had witnessed other incidents.

"That's the most disgusting thing," wrote Seydoux. "Everyone knew what Harvey was up to and no one did anything. It's unbelievable that he's been able to act like this for decades and still keep his career. That's only possible because he has a huge amount of power."

___

AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr contributed to this report from Los Angeles.

By Jake Coyle, The Associated Press