Louis Tomlinson struggles with fame

Louis Tomlinson has "struggled" with fame.

The 25-year-old singer - who is known for being in the popular boyband One Direction alongside Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Niall Horan - has admitted he has found it "hard" to come to terms with his celebrity status.

Speaking about his career in conversation with Beast 1 Radio YouTube channel, the dark-haired hunk - who has 20-month-old son Freddie with his previous partner Briana Jungwirth - said: "I've struggled with the concept of fame.

"It's hard for anyone to get your head around."

And the 'Just Hold On' hitmaker has strived to "humanise" himself in his singles so his fans can relate to him and to shed any preconceived ideas about him.

He explained: "It was important to me to write a song that could humanize me as much as possible and that the fans can really feel I'm just like them.

"Honest and vulnerable and real.

"It's very autobiographical and obviously about me.

"The important thing to me was that, I've read a lot of press stories about myself and the press and everyone naturally puts this spin on fame and celebrity, and I kind of just wanted to show the other side of it."

Although Louis believes his supporters have "seen so much" of his personal life during his time with the 'History' hitmakers - who took their hiatus in March 2015 - he has found it "really refreshing" being able to be more "honest" with his own tracks.