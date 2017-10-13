Pink's son cries when she sings

Pink's son Jameson "cries" when she sings.

The 38-year-old singer is devastated that her nine-month-old son Jameson - whom she has with her husband Carey Hart - doesn't seem to be a fan of her music, as every time she attempts to sing him to sleep, he just starts crying.

When asked by Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on 'The Tonight Show' if she ever sings lullabies to her son, the 'What About Us' hitmaker said: "I try to! He cries when I sing. He has since birth, which is kind of rough. He likes 'Row Row Row Your Boat', so he'll allow that one. That's a classic. It's a little repetitive, so I have to keep going up a notch. I get as high as I possibly can, and then it's over and he cries."

The 'So What' singer - who also has six-year-old daughter Willow with her spouse - previously credited her young son with adding "six months" to her lifespan whenever he smiles, but joked that it just replaces the months he takes away by screaming.

She said: "He is edible. That's how I cope because he looks at me and he sticks his tongue out and smiles and it adds like six months to my life.

"It gives me the six months back that he took the previous night screaming. Yeah one day at a time. Sometimes I hide under tables and be really quiet so they can't find me."

Meanwhile, Pink also recently revealed she often struggles to balance being a mother with her music career, and she acknowledges that her path is no longer a "simple puzzle" as she has to think of more than just herself.

She said: "I would like to put everything I am and everything I have into everything that I do. I'd say the hardest part is just trying to figure it all out. I signed up for this when I was 16 and now I have children and I have a marriage. I just want to always make sure that I'm doing right by them. It's not a simple puzzle anymore - it's not just me."