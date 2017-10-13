Nicole Kidman urges young actresses to 'take care'

Nicole Kidman has urged young women to "take care" of themselves in the wake of the sexual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

The 50-year-old actress believes aspiring stars in Hollywood need to make sure they "don't let anyone break [their] spirit" in light of the allegations made against the disgraced producer, who stands accused of sexually harassing a number of female employees over a period of almost three decades.

When asked if she had any advice for young women in Hollywood, Nicole said: "Particularly for a young girl, it's take care of yourself, make sure you are protected, don't let anyone break your spirit and be yourself. So much of the time we model ourselves and our identities on what we see and actually finding who you are and what you want to say and what your voice is, is one of the hardest things to do but one of the most important things to do."

And the 'Big Little Lies' star took a moment to slam Weinstein's alleged behaviour, as she said it "cannot be tolerated".

Speaking to UK radio station Magic Radio, she said: "I've been working now for well over 2 decades for UN Women to eradicate violence against women, this is very important right now we cannot tolerate this behaviour."

In the wake of the allegations made against him, the 65-year-old producer - whose alleged actions were exposed to the public in a New York Times article, which claimed he had paid off eight of the women to keep their allegations quiet - has been fired from his own Weinstein Company, and his wife of 10 years, Georgina Chapman, has announced she is leaving him.

And whilst Weinstein - who has two kids, India, seven, and Dashiell, four, with his spouse - said he supports her decision to walk away amidst the allegations, he said he is "profoundly devastated".

In a statement, he said: "I am profoundly devastated. I have lost my wife and kids, whom I love more than anything else."