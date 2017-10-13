Joni Mitchell's biographer on turbulent path to book

"I understood why she had to be the way she was," Yaffe said. "There were certain things that were so awful that I couldn't say they were forgivable, but I could just say, 'Wow, she lived it.'

"It's like when you're looking at somebody like Nina Simone and you're seeing how far gone she was. It's pretty unsettling, but she was for real. You can hear it in everything she did. You can hear it in everything Joni did."

Yaffe's biography goes where most other books on Mitchell couldn't — it includes access to the singer in the years before she suffered a brain aneurysm in early 2015 and began living mostly in seclusion. His final in-person interview happened two months before she was hospitalized.

They engaged in hours of conversation over glasses of purified water at Mitchell's home, but Yaffe felt even the slightest verbal misstep could once again fracture their relationship. It didn't that time.

As the meeting came to a close, he hailed an Uber while Mitchell hovered over his smartphone with curiosity. When the car arrived, she pecked him on the lips goodbye.

Mitchell's next interview with him began with anger.

It wasn't Yaffe's fault, he contends, but Mitchell was furious over failed plans to compile a box set of her unreleased work in the spirit of Bob Dylan's "The Basement Tapes." Even though she was directly involved, she didn't like the direction it was going, and she was sour.

"She says to me, 'I'm surrounded by leeches, what kind of leech are you?'" Yaffe remembers her asking over the phone.

"I kept my cool but on the inside I really flipped out."

Yaffe told her he didn't think he was a leech at all.

"She said, 'What makes you not a leech?'" Yaffe recalls. "I said, 'Because I'm going to immortalize you — and leeches don't do that.'

"It helped the phone call last a little longer."

By the time his final marathon of interviews was complete, he'd amassed nearly 15 hours of tape.

"Just the last interview I did with Joni alone was over 300 pages," Yaffe said. "I printed it and bound it."

Yaffe hopes "Reckless Daughter" humanizes Mitchell while also staying true to the singer's own voice.

"I want this book to be from Joni's perspective as much as possible," he said. "I'm trying to see things from her point of view, even if it's unflattering.

"This isn't a memoir, but it's the closest thing that will be."

By David Friend, The Canadian Press