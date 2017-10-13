Camila Cabello wants a normal social life

Camila Cabello misses having a "normal social life experience".

The 'Crying In The Club' hitmaker admits it is tough dealing with fame and being on the road all the time.

Speaking in her YouTube documentary series, she revealed: "This isn't a 9-to-5 job. It's not like we clock in and then we're out, like we're living together. I don't have a normal social life experience. Like, I'm not going to school and then going to parties after and meeting people.

"At the same time, I still need to live life. I'm human and I need to hug people, I need to laugh with people, I need to cry with people. Like, I need that part."

It comes after Camila confessed she is looking for love.

Asked what her plans are for the rest of the year, she said: "Yes - I want to have a boyfriend. I'm just kidding! I would love to just go on like a vacation with friends because I haven't had time to do that. I'd love to go to Rio with them."

And the 20-year-old singer feels much more "comfortable in her skin" now she is older.

She added: "I think as you grow, you start discovering more about yourself and getting more comfortable in your skin. And I think that's made me feel like I don't have to do as much anymore.

"I get to make all these decisions for myself, so I can just wear what I want to wear and I don't have to wear a lot of makeup if I don't want to. I guess I'm just more in tune with who I am and what I like and what I don't - and I have the freedom to do it."