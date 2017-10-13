Gwyneth Paltrow thanks women for their support

Gwyneth Paltrow thanked the women of Hollywood for their "support" after she claimed she was sexually harassed by Harvey Weinstein.

The 'Mortdecai' star was just one of a number of actresses who alleged they had been sexually harassed by the producer and at Variety's Power of Women L.A. Luncheon on Friday, her first public appearance since she made the allegations, she thanked all those who had gathered for the "coming together of everybody in this industry" in the wake of the allegations made against the producer.

She said: "It's really wonderful to be in a room with so many women who are making a difference and supporting the causes that mean the most to them.

"As everybody said, it's especially timely right now. I feel very honored to be amongst you all and very honoured, after many decades in this industry, to feel the support and coming together of everybody in this industry this week. So thank you very much."

Gwyneth had previously alleged she was harassed by Harvey at the age of 22 when she was hired to star in 'Emma'. Harvey allegedly placed his hands on the blonde beauty's shoulders and suggested they head to the bedroom for massages.

Gwyneth, now 45, said at the time: "I was a kid, I was signed up, I was petrified."

The star claims she refused his alleged advances and told her then-boyfriend Brad Pitt, who confronted the producer, and Harvey later asked Gwyneth not to tell anyone what had happened.

She added: "I thought he was going to fire me."

Since a string of allegations were made against Harvey, he has been fired from The Weinstein Company and his wife of 10 years, Georgina Chapman, decided to leave him. He is now said to be seeking treatment in a rehab facility in the US.