Harvey Weinstein could lose ownership interest in The Weinstein Company

Harvey Weinstein could lose his ownership interest in The Weinstein Company.

The 65-year-old producer has been accused of sexually harassing a number of women over three decades and now his brother Bob has called for Harvey's financial interest in the production company, which the brothers co-founded in 2005, to be "severed".

Referring to Harvey's plan to fight his firing, Bob said: "Anybody can do what they want to do. I cannot control other people's actions. But he was fired by the board, okay? I was on that board. I fired him. He can fight. It will be a losing fight ...

"That is correct [that he has ownership interest in the company] and we are going to seek to sever that. It can't be done that quickly. But I am on it 24/7 and so is David Glasser and so is the board of directors that remain and so are the shareholders. This is being dealt with."

And Bob is adamant that he wants to make a "separation" between the company and Harvey.

He added: "There have been men and women, actresses, actors, directors, but especially women I would say, who are so properly disgusted with my brother's actions. Their attitude is when there is finally the entire divorce, when there's the plan in place, when there is the separation in place ...

"I have a reputation that's different than Harvey, obviously, and I work differently than him. And David Glasser is his own man. We have our own status in the industry. And they're saying we will give the two of you a chance. You have to make the separation. [With] my brother having contractual financial rights in this company, the divorce is going to be as speedy as we can make it. It's in process."

Bob - who denied having any knowledge about the severity of what had allegedly happened - is "mortified and disgusted" by the alleged actions of his brother.

He told the Hollywood Reporter: "I'm mortified and disgusted by my brother's actions. And I am sick for the victims. And I feel for them. I feel for them."