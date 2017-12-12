Perrie Edwards' love for her 'squishy' Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Perrie Edwards has revealed her nickname for boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is "squishy".
The Little Mix star and the Liverpool F.C. soccer player have been dating since the beginning of the year and they looked more loved-up than ever in the latest photo Perrie has shared on her Instagram of the pair together.
In the pic, the 24-year-old pop beauty is seen planting a big kiss on the cheek of Alex, also 24, as they enjoy a night out, but most of interest is that Perrie has picked a pet name for the hunky sportsman that comes from a famous quote from Disney Pixar movie 'Finding Nemo'.
Perrie captioned the snap: "I shall call him SQUISHY and he shall be MINE and he shall be MY squishy! (sic)"
Perrie is now enjoying some much-deserved time off now that Little Mix's extensive 2017 world tour has wrapped.
But the 'Touch' hitmaker will have to clock up a lot of miles to see Alex because he is now playing for Liverpool in North West England after leaving London-based club Arsenal, whilst she still lives in the UK capital, however, Perrie is sure the distance won't be an issue for the love birds.
She previously said: "I don't think it will be difficult. It's going to be different - but that's not a problem. We'll be fine. I'm just really happy for him and very proud. I'm based in London, so I've got no plans to move up there."
