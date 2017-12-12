Carrie Fisher's dog provides emotional support for fans

Carrie Fisher's dog has been providing emotional support for her fans.

The late 'Star Wars' actress' former assistant Corby McCoin - who now looks after her pet pooch Gary following the Hollywood star's death in December 2016 aged 60 - has admitted Carrie's supporters love seeing her four-legged friend at events and have encouraged her to keep taking him out.

Speaking to TMZ, she said: "The fans, they love him.

"I just think people who don't have conditions and understand what animals bring they kinda look at things as, they're just a dog. But they're not.

"Before working with Carrie, before understanding these type of conditions, it's hard to explain.

"When I go to a Comic-Con or something it's not there to make money. I know people are saying that I'm trying to capitalize.

"What Carrie got out of going to these Comic-Cons, were, you know, how many people would come up and say, 'You're such an influence for women.'

"A lot of it is the bipolar and the mental conditions and what she brought, and people see him, it's not that, 'Oh Carrie's legacy, Princess Leia, and now it's the dog,' it's more that people are like, 'Keeping bringing him out, it's great to see him and let people understand what animals do for people.' "

Carrie's fans are set to see a lot more of Gary - who served as a therapy dog for the actress in the final years of her life - soon because he has a cameo in forthcoming film 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi', in which she stars as General Leia Organa after shooting scenes prior to her passing.

A 'Star Wars' supporter from fan site Fantha Tracks recently shared a still photo from the set, which featured a small alien resembling the dog in the background, and asked director Rian Johnson: "we @FanthaTracks want to know if you can confirm this cute little creature is #spacegary in #TheLastJedi (sic)"