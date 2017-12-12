Matt Damon calls on fans to pray for his dad

Matt Damon has called on fans to pray for his ill dad.

The 47-year-old actor's father Kent, 75, has reportedly been battling cancer since 2011, and the 'Jason Bourne' star is keen to hear from any well-wishers during this tough time.

He told 'Extra': "It's been a slow ... unfolding, my dad's sick, so that's been a process we're going through.

"We'll take any prayers you got, so throw 'em up there."

Matt had to pull out of the BAFTA Britannia Awards in October due to a "family emergency" to return home to Boston, Massachusetts, where he was said to have gone to be at his father's side.

He was set to be handed the Stanley Kubrick Award for Excellence in Film at the Los Angeles ceremony, but pulled out of attending at the last minute to return to Boston "urgently".

Kate Mara gave a touching speech about the 'Suburbicon' star before taking the accolade on his behalf.

She explained: "Unfortunately Matt has urgently needed to travel to Boston and couldn't join us tonight. As much as we wish he was here with us, we know family comes first. So our thoughts are with you, Matt, and much love from your friends here in LA."

Matt said in a video message: "Hello and thank you to everyone at BAFTA.

"I found out about this award six months ago and I was just so incredibly honored to receive it and I was really looking forward to tonight.