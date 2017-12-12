Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony's Yuletide Spectacular taking a ride on the Polar Express

The Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony’s annual Yuletide Spectacular is one of the biggest shows of the year, even more so this year as it takes a ride on the Polar express.
Conductor Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser said it includes more people, decorations and events onstage than any other concerts, and features the Polar Express as its centrepiece.
“There’s two pieces that are orchestra-only, everything else has something special or different,” Bartholomew-Poyser said.
Guest vocalist Joni NehRita, who recently moved to Waterloo from Guelph, will be singing songs including O Holy Night and Mary’s Boy Child, a song from the Boney M Christmas album.
“It’s something we hear all the time and maybe people don’t recognize it’s Boney M, a group put together in Germany and they’re sort of Caribbean-infused,” said Bartholomew-Poyser.
He thinks it is the first time Boney M has been played by an orchestra.
NehRita, who has her own eclectic musical tastes, is best known as a soul/R&B artist and jazz vocalist. “She is soulful and infectious and vibrant,” said Bartholomew-Poyser.
NehRita, a professional musician, singer and songwriter, said this will be a new experience for her. She has sung with the symphony before for a Ray Charles tribute, but this is her first Yuletide Spectacular.
“I am excited to be a part of something that seems so grand … honestly, just singing with the symphony again is such an honour. I am in awe of the magic that happens when a group of musicians at that level play together. The sound gets into me and takes me on a journey,” said NehRita.
She is “over the moon” about this opportunity.
She will also sing a Trinidadian medley, and Mariah Carey’s All I want for Christmas is You.
“The Trinidadian ones are neat because I hadn’t heard them before. They are really groovy and upbeat and bring an island feel to the show,” said NehRita.
This dynamic is something unique to this year’s concert and something Bartholomew-Poyser is excited about.
“This year is different because we have a little Caribbean flavour, a lot more dancing and less pure orchestral music,” he said.
The Carousel Dance Company will be dancing throughout the show, not just to traditional pieces like The Nutcracker, but also to All I want for Christmas is You and others, said Bartholomew-Poyser.
The Grand Philharmonic Choir will also be performing, joined by the Grand Philharmonic Children’s Choir.
“It’s a huge choir and a huge sound, and mixing them with the Grand Philharmonic Children’s Choir you get a different colour and a different tone. Those two groups will be singing on the centrepiece, which is Alan Silvestri’s score to The Polar Express,” said Bartholomew-Poyser.
He said the centrepiece of the show is often directed at children.
“It’s finding an anchor that everyone will connect with for the holidays. It’s really important in a show like this that has so much variety,” said Bartholomew-Poyser.
They will have images from the original story by Chris Van Allsburg projected on a screen above the orchestra, and actor Mike Nadajewski will narrate the story while the orchestra plays the score from the film.
The Grand Philharmonic Choir and children’s choir will lead the audience in a singalong of Christmas favourites including Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and Jingle Bell Rock.
There are funny moments during the show, and even surprises.
“We have some surprises, but I’m not going to give them away," said Bartholomew-Poyser. "The Christmas grinches will be satisfied, as well."
He said there is something for everyone in the Yuletide Spectacular.
“There’s so much dance and so much drama and storytelling … you can bring people to it and be quite sure they will find something to really enjoy and connect with. That’s why we love doing Yuletide, and why I love conducting it,” said Bartholomew-Poyser.
He thinks the decorations, guest performers, music and audience make it one of the most positive and fun shows of the year.
It will be held Dec 15, 16 and 17 at the Centre in the Square, with both matinee and evening performances.
Tickets are still available for the shows at centreinthesquare.com.
