Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony's Yuletide Spectacular taking a ride on the Polar Express

She will also sing a Trinidadian medley, and Mariah Carey’s All I want for Christmas is You.

“The Trinidadian ones are neat because I hadn’t heard them before. They are really groovy and upbeat and bring an island feel to the show,” said NehRita.

This dynamic is something unique to this year’s concert and something Bartholomew-Poyser is excited about.

“This year is different because we have a little Caribbean flavour, a lot more dancing and less pure orchestral music,” he said.

The Carousel Dance Company will be dancing throughout the show, not just to traditional pieces like The Nutcracker, but also to All I want for Christmas is You and others, said Bartholomew-Poyser.

The Grand Philharmonic Choir will also be performing, joined by the Grand Philharmonic Children’s Choir.

“It’s a huge choir and a huge sound, and mixing them with the Grand Philharmonic Children’s Choir you get a different colour and a different tone. Those two groups will be singing on the centrepiece, which is Alan Silvestri’s score to The Polar Express,” said Bartholomew-Poyser.

He said the centrepiece of the show is often directed at children.

“It’s finding an anchor that everyone will connect with for the holidays. It’s really important in a show like this that has so much variety,” said Bartholomew-Poyser.

They will have images from the original story by Chris Van Allsburg projected on a screen above the orchestra, and actor Mike Nadajewski will narrate the story while the orchestra plays the score from the film.

The Grand Philharmonic Choir and children’s choir will lead the audience in a singalong of Christmas favourites including Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and Jingle Bell Rock.

There are funny moments during the show, and even surprises.

“We have some surprises, but I’m not going to give them away," said Bartholomew-Poyser. "The Christmas grinches will be satisfied, as well."

He said there is something for everyone in the Yuletide Spectacular.

“There’s so much dance and so much drama and storytelling … you can bring people to it and be quite sure they will find something to really enjoy and connect with. That’s why we love doing Yuletide, and why I love conducting it,” said Bartholomew-Poyser.

He thinks the decorations, guest performers, music and audience make it one of the most positive and fun shows of the year.

It will be held Dec 15, 16 and 17 at the Centre in the Square, with both matinee and evening performances.

Tickets are still available for the shows at centreinthesquare.com.