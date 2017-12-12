Kevin Hart's new son 'loves the breasts'

Kevin Hart's newborn son "loves the breasts" and is a very hungry baby.

The 38-year-old actor and his wife Eniko Parrish welcomed the arrival of their son, Kenzon Kash Hart, in November this year and on Monday (12.11.17), the couple made their first red carpet appearance for Kevin's latest movie 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' in Hollywood.

While speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Kevin joked his son is a thirsty tot and is taunting him about how much time he spends latched on to his mother's breasts.

He said: "That boy loves the breasts. That boy loves to eat. He loves to eat ... Got me over there jealous. He definitely has a lot of his mom in him. He gets the beauty from his mom, but gets that thug side from his daddy. He a little thug, you see him." Eniko, 33, also said "mommy hood is good" but was already to go home to be with her son.

She said: "I feel good. The mommy hood is good. [Kenzo is] amazing. I'm ready to go home now."

Kevin already has two children from a previous relationship with Torrei Hart - Heaven, 12, and Hendrix, 10 - but said they are "so ecstatic" when Kenzo was brought home.

He said: "Heaven and Hendrix are so ecstatic. Heaven cried when he came home. My son, he's been a younger brother. He's so excited about [being] the older brother. They're embracing it. You know, for me, I'm a father of three but the one thing that you are always just a little scared of is 'how are my kids gonna receive them? How are my kids gonna receive the new baby?'

"The fact that they broke down crying, hugging him every chance they get to hold him, I'm on a different level of life right now."