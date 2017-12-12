Kanye West to make Kardashian Christmas card debut

Kanye West is going to make his debut appearance in the Kardashian Christmas card.

The 40-year-old rapper married Kim Kardashian West back in 2014 after he started dating her in 2012, but despite being a husband and wife for over three years and the couple having two children together daughter North, four, and son Saint, two, the hip hop star has never joined his spouse and in-laws for their festive tradition.

However, Kim, 37, has teased a snippet of the upcoming card and on Monday (12.11.17) she posted a photo on her Instagram account and although it didn't show the pair's face, it clearly shows Kanye and Kim standing together in matching white T-shirts and stonewashed jeans.

She captioned the photo: "DAY 11 (sic)"

This year, Kim took on the role of organizing the Christmas card shoot and spilled to James Corden during an appearance on 'The Late Late Show' that the theme for 2017 is women and children.

She said: "This year's Christmas card is shot really casually. We're kind of doing a jeans-and-T-Shirts vibe. Really cute. All the kids are so hard to put together."

Kim's older sister Kourtney Kardashian, 38, has three children - five-year-old daughter Penelope and sons Mason, seven, and Reign, two, with her ex-partner Scott Disick - and her younger brother Rob Kardashian, 30, has 13-month-old daughter Dream with his former fiancÃ©e Blac Chyna.

Kim - who is currently expecting her third child, a baby girl, via surrogate - has been revealing the family's annual photo piece by piece and kicked off the 25-day countdown on her social media accounts.

This year also marks the first time Saint will be featured in the picture after he was only a few weeks old at the last picture - which was in 2015 after the family opted not to release a festive message in 2016 following a turbulent few months which included Kim being robbed at gunpoint in Paris.

The reality stars have done everything from posing in glamorous gowns on the stairs back in 2010 and even a chaotic carnival in 2013.