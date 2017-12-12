Katie Holmes' Doorman character inspired by Wonder Woman

Katie Holmes was inspired by Gal Gadot's portrayal of Wonder Woman for her new film 'The Doorman'.

The 38-year-old actress - who is dating Hollywood star Jamie Foxx - plays a former marine in the forthcoming Ryuhei Kitamura-helmed movie, and says the 32-year-old star's take on the DC Comics superhero this year was a major influence on her character in the action thriller.

Katie also revealed she has more directing jobs lined-up after her Netflix debut 'All We Had', which followed the story of a mother struggling to make a better life for her daughter.

In an interview with website Prestige Hong Kong, Katie said: "I'm getting ready to film a movie called 'The Doorman', where I play an ex-marine who has to save her family. It's very powerful role, and I was very inspired by 'Wonder Woman'! And then I have a couple of projects in the works, which I will direct. I directed my first film last year called 'All We Had', which is available on Netflix and iTunes. And directing is something I really enjoy."